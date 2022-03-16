Charles Anthony “Tony” Schneider, 74, of Eddyville, formerly of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at his home.
Charles was a maintenance employee with Evansville Vanderburgh County School Cooperation and was a United States Army Veteran, who served in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, studying and teaching Civil War history.
He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Ann Price Schneider of Eddyville; son, Michael Anthony (Debra) Schneider of Long Island, New York; stepson, Michael Gordon (Stacey) Whipkey of Keensburg, Illinois; four sisters, Mary Brown of Evansville, Indiana, Virginia Pate of Evansville, Indiana, Brenda Brame of Evansville, Indiana, Linda Goebel of Evansville, Indiana; three brothers, Donnie Schneider of Owensville, Indiana, Terry Schneider of Parker Settlement, Indiana, Darrell Schneider of Evansville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Joshua Schneider, Benjamin Schneider, Luke Schneider, Cheyene D.E. Whipkey, Michael Gordon Whipkey II and Anna Perham;
one great-grandchild, Ein Michael Cooper; and several nieces
and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Schneider and Deloris Ruth Purcell; and five brothers, Ronnie Schneider, Randy Schneider, Raymond Schenk, Leroy Schenk, Junior Schenk.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Lakeland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday at Lakeland Funeral Home with Ronnie Fox officiating. Burial will follow at Kuttawa Cemetery.
The family has requested that expressions of sympathy be made towards Tony’s funeral expenses at www.lakelandchapel.com.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.