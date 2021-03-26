Mr. Charles A. Coleman, 83, of Murray, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Coleman was born on November 26, 1937, in Murray, Kentucky to the late Forrest Coleman and Elaine Cunningham Coleman. He was a retired Sr. Vice President of Peoples Bank after 36 years of service, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rheanetta Parker Coleman; one brother, James M. Coleman.
Survivors include one daughter, Suzanne Coleman of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sons, David Coleman of Sedalia, Kentucky and Scott Coleman of Dallas, Georgia; sister, Frances C. Roberts of Murray, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m., on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A memorial service will be held after visitation at 3 p.m., with Sammy Cunningham and
Rev. Jim Stahler officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may go to, Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071, or First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
