Dr. Anton Reece, chair-elect of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors and president of West Kentucky Community College, will host a virtual call at 9 a.m. Friday for discussion on recent national and local racial issues.
The call will allow time for discussion on topics that are impacting small businesses, in particular African American and minority-owned businesses, during COVID-19 and beyond.
While the discussion will focus on small business, the call is open to anyone in the community. The goal of the call is to listen, gather information about unique challenges facing minority business owners, and determine steps that can be taken to enhance and expand successful businesses in our region.
To join the conversation, go to paducahchamber.org to register. Participants also can join through Zoom and use the meeting ID: 982 7189 5810.
In addition, the Paducah chamber will join the U.S. Chamber’s national town hall event on June 25, where business and community leaders will discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship and criminal justice reform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.