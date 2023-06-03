CFSB announces Student Scholarship Program recipients

Community Financial Services Bank has announced the 16 recipients of the CFSB Student Scholarship Program after receiving over 250 applicants from high school seniors across Calloway, Graves, Marshall and McCracken counties.
Scholarships were awarded to students based on academic achievement, community and school involvement and information presented in the writing prompt based on the five vision points of CFSB; Culture, Community, Leadership, Value and Commitment. Each student received $1,000 to be used for any post-graduation path during a surprise personalized mini-celebration at their school. More information about the CFSB Student Scholarship Program can be found at yourlifeyourbank.com/scholarships.
Ellie Whiteside, McCracken County High School
Whiteside was involved in Every Mustang Matters as the Founder and President, National Honors Society President, Student Government, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pep Club, Beta Club, FCCLA, HOSA, FBLA. She also works with Youth Family Services, Family Service Society, Community Kitchen, ACTS House, Heart Land Church, Martha’s Vineyard, Calling all Colors, Hendron Lone Oak Elementary School, Salvation Army, The Buddy Walk, and is an FCA huddle leader.
Lila Williams, Northside Baptist Christian School
Williams is a member of the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Program. She was on the basketball and volleyball team, editor of the school yearbook and is an active member of Farmington Baptist Church. She volunteers at The Bungalows assisted living facility in Mayfield. She also participates in the Kindness Campaign and volunteers at The Hope Center.
Madison Kinsey, Graves County High School
Kinsey is involved in the Distributive Education Clubs of America, Future Business Leaders of America, Mayfield/Graves County Youth Leadership, Interact Club, Empower Club, Health Occupation Students of America, Pep Club, Broadway Dance Company and is an active member at Sedalia Baptist Church.
Will Van Horn, Marshall County High School
Van Horn was involved in Star Bank of Marshall County High School, FBLA, MCHS football, FCA, Marshall Militia pep club, Gifted and Talented Program and Young Americans for Freedom. He volunteered with Marshall County tornado relief and at Marshall County elementary schools.
Nadia Adamson, Marshall County High School
Adamson was a member of Interact Club, Student YMCA, Market House Theatre, Give Kids the World and is an active member of Briensburg Baptist Church. She also worked with Peer Tutoring for Special Populations, the Principal Advisory Committee, and the Give Kids the World organization.
Laney Beth Jones, Marshall County High School
Jones was a member of the cheerleading team, Marshall Pep Club, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, FBLA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Marshall County High School Leadership Program, and was a dual credit student. She volunteered by being a student mentor and reader at elementary schools, Marshall County Humane Society, Marshall County Exceptional Center, New Pathways for Children, partnered with Marshall and Graves County tornado relief, Christmas in the Park and Build-a-Bed Ministry.
Ginni Mikulcik, Calloway County High School
Mikulcik was a member of FFA, Beta, art club, PULSE, the Spanish club, and NAHS. She also volunteered at nursing homes, at church by serving members and the Marshall and Trigg County communities, and Murray State University’s Fall on the Farm.
Emma Boike, Calloway County High School
Boike was a member of FBLA, BETA, UCS and NHAS. She volunteered with Special Olympics, Murray’s Mainstreet of Merriment event, Murray Women’s Club Breakfast with Santa, Calloway County Elementary and Middle School Speech, led a teen bible study, and organized school assemblies with the Leadership Committee.
Ashton Brophy, Christian Fellowship High School
Brophy was a member of the cheerleading team, DECA, Beta, drama club, Reidland Church Youth Group and the Bible club. She also volunteered with Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Starfish Orphan Ministry, Reidland FRYSC, Africa Vocational Food Truck program, Merryman House, Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico, Worldvision Warehouse, Marcellas Kitchen, Mayfield tornado relief, RES library and Reidland Elementary After School Program.
Margaret Robinson, Murray High School
Robinson was a student athlete representative to the Kentucky Swimming Board and House of Delegates, was on student council; class treasurer for three years, and senior class president, was a member of the cross country team, track team, French club, FBLA, math club, NHS, Beta, National Art Honor’s Society, Playhouse in the Park participant, was on the school spirit committee, school beautification committee, is a Murray First United Methodist Church member, on the Murray Youth Swim team and the Murray High School swim team, Murray High School speech team manager, Black Book Captain and Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts alumni. She also volunteered with Murray Miracles, St. Jude Little Black Dress and Playhouse in the Park.
Collier Crouch, Murray High School
Crouch was a member of the soccer team, baseball team, The Journey Church Youth Group and he also volunteered with Needline through Journey Church.
Macey Pruitt, Community Christian Academy
Pruitt was a member of the NHS, drama club, student council, and the tennis team. She also volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul Thrift and Budget Store and the Spastic Paraplegia Drake Creek Annual Golf Scramble.
Riley Darnell, Paducah Tilghman High School
Darnell competed in discus, attended the KHASA Leadership conference at WKU and was a part of NHS, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Youth Lead Class 11, academic team, student council president, pep club, Beta and FCA. He volunteers with Youth Rotary Club and Heartland Church Youth Group. Other volunteer efforts include the El Salvador Service Team and Community Kitchen.
Abigail Brown, Paducah Tilghman High School
Brown was a part of the Paducah Tilghman High School tennis team, FCA, West Kentucky FCA Power Camp, NHS, pep club, Rotary Interact Club, FBLA, Paducah Tilghman High School Concert Choir and Concordia, and is active in the First Presbyterian Youth Group and Choir. Her volunteer hours include the soup kitchen with Paducah Cooperative Ministries, Community Kitchen, Starfish Orphan Ministries Gift Prep and the Project Hope Animal Shelter.
Breece Mohon, Mayfield High School
Mohon was involved in Kentucky Governor’s Scholar program, the Superintendent Advisory Council, key club, Mayfield/Graves County Youth Leadership, Beta and pole vaulter for Mayfield High School. She was also involved in the This Is Us Club, a World Equestrian Center jumper, was a Kentucky House of Representatives legislative page, and was 3rd District All Academic Honor in volleyball. Volunteer opportunities included the Hope Center and many other organizations in the region.
Jaxson Rogers, Mayfield High School
Rogers was a part of the football team, basketball team, Beta, FBLA, Interact Club, Superintendent Advisory Council, FCA, Peer Cardinals, Youth Leadership and Peer Mentoring. His volunteer hours included local little league and tornado relief efforts.
