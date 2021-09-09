Catherine Marie Metzger Rush, 88, of Metropolis, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama. Mrs. Rush was born April 20, 1933, in Paducah, Kentucky, and resided there until she moved to Metropolis in 1947.
In 1956, Catherine married Hal Rush, and they were married for over 64 years. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, worked at both Whitelock’s Pharmacy and First National Bank in Metropolis. She spent most her time as a homemaker, raising 5 kids. She also spent time playing golf, horseback riding, cultivating roses, and visiting her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Rush is survived by her children, Lee (Kim) Rush, Elizabeth (Jim) Kirksey, Mary (Jim) Barger, Jane (Keith) Rogers, and Harry (Lynda) Rush; 10 grandchildren, Aubrey (Heather) Rush, Ali (Bud) Dennis, Andrew Kirksey, Cathline (Nick) McCammon, Tadzweil (Lisa) Barger, Natasha Ziss, Tyketon (Cynthia) Barger, Laura Ann Kidd, Ben Rush, and Emily Rush; and seven great-grandchildren, Jaelyn, Autumn, Allie, Julie Barger; Katelyn, James and Titan Ziss.
Catherine is also survived by a sister, Jeanine Wehrmeyer of Metropolis; and brothers, Fritz Metzger, William “Bill” Metzger of Paducah, Kentucky, and John Metzger of Benton, Illinois.
Mrs. Rush was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Rush, her parents, Harry and Germaine Metzger.
A private graveside ceremony will be held in her honor.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Southeast Hospice for the excellent care and compassion given to Catherine and the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 315 E. 3rd St., Metropolis, IL 62960.
