Henry County youth livestock participant Cate Noe got the thrill of a lifetime last week when her Charolais heifer won “Grand Champion” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I walked out, and I burst into tears. It was shocking. I didn’t expect to win.”
The state fair award capped an unforgettable year for Noe with her grand champion named Miss CVN Spirit Mae.
“It was a really phenomenal feeling,” she said. “I worked hard all year with the heifer.”
Now a homeschooled high school junior, Noe enlisted the help of her mentor, shorthorn breeder David Ragsdale, to select the heifer from the purebred Charolais stock owned by Henry County cattleman John Allison, who had a selection of 85 Charolais available for Ragsdale and Noe choose from.
Allison said it might be at least 50 years since a Charolais from Henry County has claimed the grand champion title at the state fair.
“It’s a wonderful experience for Cate and Henry County to have a grand champion,” Allison said, adding that Noe also might be the only Henry Countian to show a Charolais at the state fair in the past 15 years.
Allison said the stock for Noe’s grand champion originated from a “Top 5” bull he bought in Monument, Kansas to breed in Henry County.
The Charolais breed is well-established in Henry County for their beef production. Allison attributed the success to his grandparents’ work starting in 1962 and the “Jenkins Brothers,” who raised Charolais in the 1970’s on Allison’s farm, right across from Henry County High School.
“They came in here mainly from Canada,” Allison said of the Charolais breed. “They grew real well, and they produced a lot of pounds.”
While Noe benefitted from the presence of top-quality Charolais beef cattle for her result this year, she also credits dairy cattle production — namely Rowlett’s Milkhouse Creamery in Campbellsburg, where she has worked for the past three years.
“I love my bosses,” she said while taking a break from work at the Rowlett’s Milkhouse Creamery booth at the state fair, crediting the Rowlett ownership with encouraging her participation in livestock shows and accommodating her work schedule when needed.
Her employment with Rowlett also helped her expand her knowledge of dairy production.
“I definitely think it’s helped get me some exposure to the dairy side,” she said. “I think that deepens my appreciation of the dairy part of cattle.”
Besides her involvement in beef cattle livestock shows and her experience with dairy cattle products at Rowlett’s, Noe has another interest that has catapulted her into an elite group in the state: she’s one of only eight youths in the state who currently serve as youth 4-H livestock judges.
As one of the eight judges, Noe can travel from Nebraska to Pennsylvania and Tennessee to hone her livestock judging skills before the Kentucky contingent of the national 4-H group is selected.
“They’ll pick four out of every state,” she said.
Her grand champion win at the state fair might just be the beginning of more recognition on the way for Noe, who is the daughter of Shelley Williams-Noe and David Noe of Campbellsburg.
