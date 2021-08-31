CASA by the Lakes is now enrolling new volunteers for the upcoming volunteer training session set to begin in September. Both virtual and in-person options are available.
CASA volunteers are trained, quality community volunteers who advocate on behalf of dependent, abused, and neglected children in Marshall and Calloway Counties. Once they have completed 30 hours of training, they’re assigned to a case by the judge. Volunteers get to know the children on a personal level, advocate for their safe and timely placement, as well as provide a voice for these children in the courtroom.
In recent years, the local program has seen a growth rate in total cases of 38.7% and an increase of 37.5% in children served. But the organization still needs help. As cases continue to increase, so does the need for volunteers. There is currently have a waitlist of children who are waiting for their case to be assigned a volunteer.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at CASA by the Lakes, visit casabythelakes.org or call at 270-761-0164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.