Carson-Myre Heart Center gets national recognition

Baptist Health’s highly decorated Carson-Myre Heart Center recently earned three new and prestigious honors, continuing to excel in the field of cardiovascular health.
All three of these recognitions were bestowed upon the institution by the American College of Cardiology: a Transcatheter Valve Certification, a Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) and the title of HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence.
The first two symbolize the hospital’s commitment to excellence with regards to those two specific areas of care.
Continued efforts showing expertise in transcatheter valve repair and replacement procedures earned the first designation.
“How do you make the care the best possible care for the value? You want them to be the highest outcomes at the lowest cost,” said Craig Beavers, the hospital’s director of cardiovascular services. “That’s what this program strives to do … part of that is putting structure and programmatic entities in place, ensuring your operators have great outcomes and really taking a hard look at what’s best for the patient over a period of time.”
The hospital was the first in the region to receive the award and only the third in the state of Kentucky. The first transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure in west Kentucky was performed at Baptist Health Paducah in October 2019.
Baptist earned the Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI by demonstrating expertise and commitment to treating patients who come to their cardiac lab for care.
PCI, also known as coronary angioplasty, is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
“Achieving this accreditation was a tremendous effort made by our entire team,” said Elisha Richardson, nursing manager of the Carson-Myre Heart Center. “We provide evidence based world-class heart and vascular services right here in the Purchase region. I’m incredibly proud of our organization and team.”
The third, and most prestigious, honor represents a cumulative, multi-year effort on Baptist Health’s part to achieve greatness in the field of cardiac health. Being honored with the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence is no small feat. Only 33 hospitals in the nation received it this year and this is the hospital’s first time receiving the honor.
“I think it really speaks to the dedication to quality and processes of patient care that we have focused upon,” Beavers said. “It just really honors and shows the effort that our team has done to try to advance the quality of care for cardiovascular disease in the region.
“What’s nice about it is that you don’t just get an award and you’re done, it’s something that you have to continue to improve.”
Above all, Beavers said, this recognition comes because of a cumulative team effort from the whole center. He also believes it serves Paducah and the wider region well.
“I think it elevates our community to have that distinction and know that our community and surrounding region has a place like this,” he said. “Patients don’t necessarily have to go to Nashville or somewhere else to get high level top quality care, you can do that in our own region.”
Looking forward, Beavers said, the hospital will continue to aim higher.
“I think there are some opportunities for us to continue to advance programmatically in terms of the types of services we offer and diversifying those, as well as looking at some of the other disease entities that we can apply these strategies and methodologies to to really capture the whole continuum of cardiovascular care and make it quality,” he said. “The key is to continually look at our opportunities and not necessarily rest on our laurels.
“In order to continue to provide top quality care we have got to keep doing these things and then integrating in newer services and opportunities to expand and benchmark that.”
