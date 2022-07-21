District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, was recently awarded the “Champion for Children Award” by the Children’s Alliance, a state association of 36 private agencies that provide foster care and behavioral health services to Kentucky’s most vulnerable children and families. Carroll received the award for his leadership during the 2022 Legislative Session in sponsoring Senate Bill 97 (SB 97), strengthening Kentucky’s laws on child abuse and neglect fatalities and near fatalities.
Based upon recommendations from the Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review panel, which was legislatively established in 2013, Carroll sponsored SB 97 to improve the investigation and review of child fatalities and near fatalities in Kentucky and ultimately assist in preventing future child fatalities and near fatalities. A key provision of SB 97 requires law enforcement to request a blood, breath, or urine test from a caregiver suspected of being under the influence at the time of a child fatality or near fatality and to request a search warrant for the test if the caregiver does not give consent.
Additionally, SB 97 expands the membership of the Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Panel; creates a process for the panel to suggest recommendations to state agencies and for the state agencies to respond and implement the recommendations; and requires a coroner to immediately contact key public assistance agencies like the Department for Community Based Services, law enforcement, and the local health department, to determine the existence of relevant information concerning a child fatality or near fatality. Carroll, a retired law enforcement officer, sponsored SB 97 to improve the investigation and coordination amongst state agencies when a child fatality or near fatality occurs.
Carroll was presented the award on July 7 by Michelle Sanborn, Children’s Alliance president.
“It is a great honor to present the “Champion for Children Award” to Sen. Carroll, who is a strong advocate in Frankfort for Kentucky’s children and families. His extraordinary efforts to ensure better coordination among state agencies when a child fatality or near fatality occurs will have a lasting impact on the work of the Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Panel to ultimately reduce child fatalities and near fatalities in the Commonwealth,” said Sanborn.
The Children’s Alliance is Kentucky’s voice for at-risk children and families and has existed for more than 60 years. It comprises private child and family services agencies throughout Kentucky, which serve at-risk, abused, neglected and abandoned children and their families.
