Carl E. Garrigus, 73, of Mayfield, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City.
Mr. Garrigus was a retired self employed carpenter, a member of Millers Chapel Baptist Church and a Navy veteran who served on the USS Saratoga.
He is survived by two sons, Tony (Missy) Garrigus of Mayfield, Joe Garrigus of Clarksville, Tennessee; One daughter, Cindy (George) Medlin of Paducah; two sisters, Yvetta Murray of Hickman and Vanessa (Lloyd) Gaskins of Cayce; 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Yates Garrigus, parents, Jewel Garrigus and Dorothy Watts Myers.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
