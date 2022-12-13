Playing in the Ken-Tenn Classic, the Cardinals defeated South Gibson 56-46.
South Gibson played in the classic representing Tennessee and is located in Medina, Tennessee.
The Cardinals leading score was Noah Fulton with 14 points. Brajone Dabney and Owen Webb also scored in double figures. Dabney had 12 points and Webb had 11 points.
As a team, the Cardinals shot 37.5% from the field and 23.5% from three. The team shot 61.5% from the free throw line.
The Cardinals leading rebounder was Sam Stone with 10 rebounds, as a team they had 29 rebounds.
The Ken-Tenn Classic was a two day event that featured 15 teams. The host was Calloway County, and Calloway County was the only team to play two games in the classic.
