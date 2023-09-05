The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission will host its first ever opioid symposium Oct. 9-10 in Lexington, Kentucky.
According to a release from Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, the commission announced plans for the symposium on Overdose Awareness Day.
The release says the inaugural two-day conference will feature presentations and workshops by experts in their respective fields, “to foster increased awareness of the impact of the opioid epidemic and to bolster a collaborative approach to combatting this scourge.”
According to their website, the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission was created by the General Assembly’s unanimous passage of House Bill 427, which Attorney General Cameron supported alongside other legislators, the Kentucky League of Cities, and the Kentucky Association of Counties.
Cameron announced in February 2022 Kentucky would receive $483 million as part of a $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors and a manufacturer. It’s the second largest settlement in U.S. history.
House Bill 427 dictates that local governments split settlement funds with the state.
The commission’s purpose is to distribute Kentucky’s portion of funds obtained from that, and subsequent, settlements. Members of the commission have traveled to Paducah several times to get feedback about how residents think funding should be used.
The symposium’s presenting sponsor is the Kentucky Association of Health Plans. To learn more about the symposium and register for Early Bird tickets, visit kentuckyopioidsymposium.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.