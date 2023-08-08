CALVERT CITY — A visitation was held Monday in Benton for Mercedeys Culligan, the 18-year-old killed Aug. 1 in a hit and run in the Oak Park Boulevard area. And just a few hours before that visitation, the Culligan family saw for the first time the man who’s charged in connection to her death.
Raymond Jarvis’ arraignment was held Monday afternoon in Marshall County District Court. Jarvis, 45, of Marion, appeared via Zoom on charges of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid with death or serious physical injury.
The judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Jarvis told the judge he’s working to get a private attorney and requested a lower bond. The judge denied that request and set a preliminary hearing for Aug. 16.
Culligan’s story is one of many that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is taking note of as it sees an uptick in pedestrian deaths on Kentucky highways.
So far this year, KYTC said it’s seen 59 pedestrian deaths. That number is already more than half of last year’s total of 109.
“This is the only real artery to get out of here to the Purchase Parkway and all that and ... it’s terrible,” said Drew Lester. He has lived on Oak Park Boulevard for the past five years. And he says the road worries him, noting that big trucks speed through the area.
Hearing what happened to Culligan has left him feeling extra cautious.
“They fly through here ..., it’s dangerous to pull out of my driveway in the morning because you got to be careful because there’s tremendous traffic,” Lester said.
Bill Bell with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet hears this all the time with roads like Oak Park Boulevard.
“We look at all of these numbers. We see our numbers every day. And we know, behind all of those numbers, it represents people and ... so we’re passionate about this and this is a tragedy,” Bell said.
He said pedestrians can do simple things to protect themselves on roads like this one.
“We encourage people to wear brighter clothing at night, if they’re going to be walking in around or crossing streets. Also, do not text and walk near or crossing of the street. And so, we look at it as a shared responsibility,” he said.
Like Bell, Lester just wants everyone safe. He hopes something can be done to make Oak Park Boulevard safer.
“The only drawback I have to living here is this road,” Lester said.
There’s a memorial fund set up in Culligan’s name at all CFSB locations.
