Have you noticed the sky seems a bit hazy lately?
The haze is the result of smoke from the massive forest fires in California and 10 other western states. Even with air-conditioning, indoor air quality is not good.
Houseplants to the rescue! Their secret to air-purifying is that they and we exhale what the other inhales. They clean air as well as beautifying our homes. The best plant benzene and formaldehyde purifiers (all listed) are also the easiest to grow.
Bamboo or parlor palm (Chamaedorea sefritzii) removes benzene, formaldehyde and trichloroethylene. It is one of the most popular house plants in the world — a very dramatic plant that reaches 3-5’ when grown in mid to bright light, high humidity, and watered weekly.
Dracaena reflexa and deremensis ‘Warneck’ are two of the many dracaena’s that cleanse the air. D. reflexa is commonly known as ‘Song of India’ for its red edged foliage. D. deremensis removes varnish and oil fumes from the air. It is a dramatic slow grower that can reach 12’. If ingested, dracaena can cause tongue swelling and throat closing up. It is not recommended for households with children or pets.
Aloe vera and Chlorophytum comosum (spider or airplane plant) are staples in the kitchen. Aloe vera is a succulent whose gelatinous sap heal burns and cuts. It cleanses by products of chemical-based household cleansers and paint. Spider plant cleanses carbon monoxide and xylene-a solvent used in leather and rubber production. Browning leaf tips. Deep water, drain, and rewater to leach out salts. Use distilled or rain water. To start new spiderettes, plant in moist soil still attached to the mother plant until well rooted then detach.
Spathiphyllum (peace lily) removes ammonia. It blooms spring and fall in shady light and tolerates fluorescent light. It will wilt to let you know when to water by deep soaking and misting in between. When roots grow out the drainage hole, repot.
Sansevieria trifasciata (snake plant) is one of the best filters for formaldehyde in household cleaning products, toilet paper, tissues and personal care products. It thrives in low light and high humidity, making it ideal for bathrooms.
None of the plants are picky, however they respond better to being watered with rain or distilled water.
THINGS TO DO
Gardeners’ adage: The first frost will be three months after the first cicadas shrill. Our normal frost date is Oct. 10-15.
Garden — Divide iris until the end of the first week in September. Transplant perennials after they cease blooming. Daffodils should not be dug after the 15th.
Sow pansy seeds in flats by October for planting out mid-November. The day before planting fall flowers, water the bed thoroughly. Reduce chance of transplant shock, plant on overcast days late in the day to allow plants to settle in.
Take 3-4” tip cuttings of your favorite geranium that is hard to find. Remove all except four leaves, et the stem end dry overnight, plant in moist vermiculite pot, and place in the shade. Keep watered and cutting should root in a month.
Slugs are shade and hosta loving. To control spread slug pellets or diatomaceous earth among hosta and other plants being eaten. Remove dead slugs each morning.
Trees and shrubs — Dogwoods normally set flower buds by mid-month. Take semi-hardwood cutting to propagate. Keep the potted up starts in a humid, bright location. They should root in 4-6 weeks.
Vegetables — Remove spent summer vegetables and sow fall plants. To save space, interplant broccoli and leaf lettuce, parsley, radish, and/or spinach.
Plant 6” apart for broccoli growing room. Before planting, deep water 8-12” to lessen plant loss due to drought and to make digging easier to dig. Plant vegetables closer than spring vegetables to retain water, shade the soil and mulch. As with all plants, water at least an inch weekly.
