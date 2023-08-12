Caldwell County City County Park has an opportunity for area lifeguards. According to the park, they are needing extra help for party and event coverage for now through Labor Day.
The park is looking for certified lifeguards in the local area (Hopkins County, Lyon County, Trigg County, Webster County and Christian County) to help cover the evening events, as most of their current staff play sports and are unavailable at these times.
The shifts they need help covering are from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the evenings. Those interested are asked to call 270-963-3510. City County park is located at 220 Baker Hill Road in Princeton.
