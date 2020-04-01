The first case of COVID-19 has been reported in Caldwell County.
The patient is a 58-year-old woman who is in quarantine and showing no signs or symptoms, Judge-Executive Larry Curling said Tuesday during a news briefing at Princeton City Hall.
Contact investigations were conducted by the Pennyrile District Health Department. One other person is in quarantine as a result of contact with the patient, Curling told The Sun.
Tuesday’s briefing addressed the need for social distancing and recognized COVID-19 as a stronger threat compared to the flu — particularly for older citizens and those with underlying health conditions.
“We all knew this day was coming and (that) we would have our first case, and it won’t be our last ... It is our collective responsibility to respond to this situation and stop the spread of this virus,” Curling said.
Princeton Mayor Kota Young said further social distancing efforts and good hygiene would help limit the strain on Caldwell’s health care system.
“By continuing to take these steps, we are reducing the ability of the virus to spread in our community, freeing up precious medical resources that can be used to heal those among us who may fall ill,” Young said.
Visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725 with questions or concerns.
