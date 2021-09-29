Eleven defendants entered a guilty plea in Caldwell County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Sept. 7, before Judge C.A. Woodall III.
Proceedings were as follows on the docket before Judge Woodall.
Guilty pleas…
• Darnetta V. Foster entered a guilty plea, waived PSI and was sentenced to 12 months on criminal trespass, amended from second-degree burglary.
• Kayla L. Davis entered a guilty plea to five counts of second degree wanton endangerment, amended from complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment, and was granted probation. A charge of second-degree persistent felony offender was dismissed.
• Michaela McCaslin entered a guilty plea and had probation granted on five counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, amended from complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment, theft of services under $500, amended from theft of services and theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle under $500.
• Shelby M. Ray entered a guilty plea and was granted probation on receiving stolen property under $10,000, amended from $10,000 or more, and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.
• William T. Byarly entered a guilty plea, waived PSI and was sentenced to 3 years, 5 years, 90 days, respectively, on first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license. Counts one and two are to run consecutive for a total of eight years, and consecutive to any time now being served. Charges of speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, reckless driving, improper passing, and first degree persistent felony offender were dismissed.
• Joshua Rodgers entered a guilty plea and was granted deferred sentencing on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence with minor injury, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and interfering with communications.
• Lori Jo Blades entered a guilty plea in two cases and had sentencing set for Nov. 2 on theft by unlawful taking/disposition shoplifting under $500, second-degree disorderly conduct, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified, first-degree possession of opiate, illegal possession of a legend drug and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified.
• Lindsey Steward entered a guilty plea and was granted deferred sentencing on theft by unlawful taking/disposition all others under $500, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified.
• John Flood entered a guilty plea and was set for sentencing Oct. 5 on first-degree criminal mischief.
• Jocori L. Thompson entered a guilty plea and was set for sentencing Nov. 2 on facilitation to arson, first-degree, amended from first degree complicity to arson, and complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Darnetta V. Foster entered a guilty plea, waived PSI, and was sentenced to 12 months and two years respectively, in two cases on criminal trespass, amended from second-degree burglary, and first-degree promoting contraband. There was also a charge of violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Continued…
• Jason McGregor was continued for arraignment to Nov. 2 in two cases on two counts of first trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jeffrey A. Williams was continued to Nov. 2 in two cases on two counts of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine.
• David Maurice Watkins was continued for arraignment Dec. 7 on fourth-degree assault — domestic, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• David Mitchell was continued to Sept. 24 for mediation on theft of failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or greater.
• Vicki Lynn Phillips was continued to Nov. 2 in two cases on first-degree possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, buy/possess and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Jeremy T. Martin was continued for arraignment to Dec. 7 on careless driving, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper equipment, second-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, display of illegal/altered registration plate, complicity to possession of marijuana and complicity to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified.
• Nancy McIver was continued to Nov. 2 for arraignment on theft by unlawful taking/disposition shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000.
• Timothy Gene Repp was continued to Dec. 7 for arraignment on first-degree possession of heroin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
• Joseph C. Young was continued to Dec. 7 for arraignment on second-degree burglary, and two counts of first-degree sodomy, incapable of consent/physically helpless.
Commonwealth to do an order…
• Christina Davis is to have the commonwealth do an order on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Jail sanction…
• Preston Lee Nichols was given a 30 day jail sanction for bond violation on charges of third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police/probation officer.
Trail date set…
• Adrianna R. Lewis was set for a pretrial conference Jan. 4, 2022, and a trial Feb. 22, 2022, on complicity to first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine.
• Donterius D. Matchen was set for a pretrial conference Dec. 7 and a trial Jan. 26, 2022, in two cases on theft by unlawful taking/disposition auto $500 or more but under $10,000, first degree criminal mischief, fraudulent use of a credit card under $500 within a six month period and first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine.
• James Delane Tucker was set for a pretrial conference Dec. 7 and a trial Jan. 27, 2022, in two cases on two counts of violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., menacing, two counts of first-degree stalking, alcohol intoxication in a public place and fleeing or evading police on foot, second-degree.
Passed to trial date…
• Emily M. Tucker had her case passed to trial date on operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no/expired registration plates, first-degree possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
• Billy Don Waynick was passed to trial date on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence with minor injury, and first-degree strangulation. In a separate case, he was set for a pretrial conference Oct. 5 on reckless driving, license to be in possession, enhancement of first-degree possession of methamphetamine and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
• Kelly J. Rogers was passed to trial date on one headlight, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
• Joe Ray Curnell was passed to trial date in two cases on murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender and first-degree promoting contraband.
Judge to review and rule…
• Brandon Lee Sherill is to have the judge review and rule on his case on four counts of third-degree rape, four counts of third-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, eight counts of incest — forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Bond revoked…
• Micah Courtney Gray revoked bond and had a jury trial cancelled on charges of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, buy/possess and first-degree persistent felony offender. In a separate case, he revoked bond on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license, first-degree trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, no/expired registration plates, and drug paraphernalia, buy/possess, first-degree possession of opiate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Agreed order…
• Jenna J. Richardson had an agreed order and was set for arraignment Oct. 5 on two counts of failure to report change in benefits in order to receive benefits.
Trial reset…
• Lawrence Joseph Florentine had a trial reset to Sept. 19 on murder and abuse of a corpse.
To enter a plea…
• Jonathan Chase York is to enter a plea Oct. 5 on first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
• Cecil Shawn Brown is to enter a plea Oct. 5 on third-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified, controlled substance prescription not in original container, first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• James Glass is to enter a plea Oct. 5 on first-degree possession of an opiate, and possession of marijuana.
Probation granted…
• Scotty Trey Brown was granted probation on second degree fleeing or evading police on foot, and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
• Daja M. Murphy had probation granted on one headlight, failure to dim headlights, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces and drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
• Travis James Fluaitt Jr. had probation granted in two cases on public intoxication in a public place excluding alcohol, first-degree possession of methamphetamine and two counts of theft of motor vehicle registration plate/renewal decal.
Sentenced…
• Jaryonlee J. Wells was sentenced in two cases to 90 days on no operator’s/moped license, was fined $25 on failure to wear a seat belt, 45 days on possession of marijuana, 12 months on drug paraphernalia, buy/possess, three years on first-degree possession of methamphetamine. three years on tampering with physical evidence, 10 years on second-degree manslaughter, 30 days, $25 fine and is to attend an alcohol and drug education class on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driver’s license was revoked.
• Robyn Nicole Duff revoked probation in two cases and was sentenced to two years and five years on first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine.
• John M. Oliver was sentenced to 18 months on first-degree possession of methamphetamine, and 12 months on drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.