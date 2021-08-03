Byron Morris Albertson, 79, of Benton, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Byron was born on March 8, 1942, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Arthur and Ethel Kishbaugh Albertson. As a teenager, Byron played basketball and participated in wrestling. Later on, he would become a fan of watching college and high school wrestling. He worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 32 years and loved spending time camping with friends and family. Byron will be remembered for the love he had for God, church, and family. Family members recall his heartfelt prayers and blessings of food, how they would be long but evident he loved the Lord. He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna Drumheller Albertson; his daughter, Joy D. Smith (Mark) of North Little Rock, Arkansas; his son, Dr. B Bradley Albertson (Christina) of Benton; his sister, Marilyn Shields of Lewistown, Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law, Devona Albertson of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; his brother-in-law, Ken Boston of Orangeville, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Rachel Adams (Keith) of Benton, Erin Albertson, and Ian; and two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Nolan Adams.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Boston; his brother, Marvin Albertson; and his parents.
Arrangements are being handled by Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
No services are scheduled at this time for Byron.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
