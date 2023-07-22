The whirring and grinding sounds coming out of the trees in late afternoon and early morning hours nowadays are produced by “dry flies.”
At least that was what I was advised long ago.
Many or most of us now recognize the bugs that make that racket as annual cicadas. They are indeed flying insects if not technically flies, and they are most apparent during late summer, during typically arid conditions, so the term dry flies is often descriptive if not scientifically accurate.
(Recent frog-strangling rains go against the dry expectations of July, but there is no accounting for weather fluctuations.)
Another enduring folk name for cicadas is locusts. This is way wrong, a real locust being a sort of Old-World grasshopper. Factually, cicadas are quite different from locusts and grasshoppers.
That cicada/locust confusion almost certainly stems from mass spring hatches of periodical cicadas. These occur in broods that hatch from nymphs emerging from the ground every 13 or 17 years. In an area where a brood emerges, chiefly in May, untold thousands of them show up at the same time.
Periodical cicada hatches reminded early Americans of the plagues of locusts of Biblical notoriety — the huge swarms of punishing pestilence that bugged Egypt toward the Exodus.
But back to current times and summer instead of spring, again, what we have out there in the trees now are annual cicadas. These hatch mostly from July through September every year. But they occur in minuscule numbers compared to their periodical cousins.
During the rare spring hatch of periodicals, you might step outside and hear hundreds of thousands within earshot. When annual cicadas are buzzing, those that you can hear more likely number in the dozens.
An annual cicada in adult form is an insect as big as a fingertip with transparent to translucent wings that, when folded at rest, stick out well behind the stout body. There are multiple species of them about, but the biggest ones are up to about three inches long counting the trailing wings.
Most annual cicadas are greenish to black on the body, sometimes with a dusting of white. The wings are mostly clear, but may be tinted with green, black and/or white.
It’s a big bug with prominent eyes with legs that look like they could stick you. Given the way people generally react to insects, annual cicadas are a little scary at first blush. Most people wouldn’t want to cuddle one.
They’re harmless, however. They can’t sting and they don’t bite. They’re not going to feed on you because in their adult stage, food is no motive for them. Their job as flying insects is just to reproduce in the few days they have as adults. They rarely survive more than a couple of weeks after hatching.
An annual cicada hatches from an egg and digs into the ground as a tiny nymph. It spends one to three years down in the dirt, feeding on sap from tree roots. It molts multiple times as its body grows to full size in its subterranean environment.
When the nymph matures and the time is ripe, it bores up out of the ground and crawls onto a tree trunk or similar object. There, a winged adult emerges from the shell that did house the nymph. We often find the dry and crispy brown nymph shells that they leave behind.
As soon as the adult dries its wings, it uses the new gift of flight to move upward into the tree limbs, often right above where it lived in the roots. Once up there, the bugs’ attentions turn to mating.
The males begin to “sing” and the females are attracted to the appropriate ones. Different species of annual cicadas each have their own “songs,” and the females instinctively recognize the tunes from the right fellows.
To create a loud buzzing and droning sound, a cicada vibrates a thin diaphragm in its abdomen, an organ called a tymbal. That pulsing diaphragm multiplied by a good many cicadas can be heard surprisingly far.
By sight, we unlikely would discern one species of annual cicada from another, although if you really listen, differences in the songs are apparent. We hear them habitually during the late summer months, but most people rarely if ever see any live adults.
Among the different species, some are predominantly early morning to mid-day singers, while others might be mostly silent until the last hours of the day. Others are active in early to mid-morning hours, then again in late afternoon.
Some species hatch plentifully and sing as early as June or July, while others are more abundant and noisy toward the end of summer and into early fall.
The largest and loudest of our annual cicada species is the northern dusk singing cicada. This bug, scientifically the Neotibicen auletes, is one of the later players. They may be out there now, but they increase in August and September.
The northern dusk singing cicada does its best concert work in late evenings, often right up until dark. It wiggles its belly membrane, grinding out a rising-and-falling song that would do credit to a small chainsaw.
That sound links with the passing of summer. By the time the first cooling hints of autumn are detected, one notices that those loud cicadas’ songs have faded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.