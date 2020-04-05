Jonas Neihoff has joined the Beltline Electric leadership team as director of innovation and strategic initiatives. He brings over 20 years of experience to the company in the areas of executive leadership, innovation and technology, strategic planning, marketing, construction management and other core business competencies. In his previous role as president of Socially Present, he worked with hundreds of companies to help them achieve their goals and meet the needs of their customers. Beltline Electric provides electrical construction services throughout the southeastern United States with offices in Paducah, Owensboro and Clinton, Tenn.
The Bryant Law Center of Paducah was recently recognized by the American Academy of Attorneys for membership in the $100 Million Club. Less than 1% of all attorneys will be nominated to be a member of this organization. To be a member, an attorney or firm must have won a minimum of $100 million for their clients throughout their career. Applicants must have acted as principal counsel for the settlement or award. The American Academy of Attorneys is an invitation-only, national organization of attorneys actively practicing law. The Bryant Law Center was founded in 1990.
