Tuesday was the first day of business for the new ice cream shop, Forever Sweet Creamery. Owners Susan and Stewart Lofton told The Sun the anticipation has grown since their announcement in November.
“I’m super excited, yet super nervous at the same time,” said Makenzie Lofton, Susan and Stewart’s daughter.
Makenzie is managing the Creamery. She looks forward to the opportunity to make people smile and provide an everlasting experience.
She told The Sun her background knowledge at Forever Pampered, a second business the Loftons own and operate downtown, has allowed her to grow into her downtown role.
Makenzie hopes the Creamery can become a staple in Paducah and a destination for travelers.
Before managing the Creamery, she worked at the same location serving ice cream. Her first job was at the Ice Cream Factory, previously owned by Sue Clark. It shut down in 2018.
“Our roadmap has not changed since we have put everything in motion,” Stewart said.
Susan and Makenzie see opening on time as an achievement. Regardless of the pandemic, they would have found a way to open and get ice cream in people’s hands and mouths, Susan said.
Susan and Stewart said partnering with other entrepreneurs has enabled them to focus on opening. Bathrooms were added, among other structural and cosmetic renovations ahead of the grand opening week.
Angie Woodburn and her husband own Bliss Artisan Ice Cream. They supply the Creamery with hand-made, artisan ice cream products.
“We have been wanting to be in Paducah for a long time,” Woodburn said. “We’ve had our eyes on it.”
In 2012, the Woodburns began crafting small-batch ice cream, which has expanded into a wholesale endeavor. The company is based in Tell City, Indiana.
“Every time an account opens, we stay and train for free,” Woodburn said. “It’s important to know that they’re set up for success.”
The Creamery carries Frosted by Mollie bakery items, a specialty bakery based in Metropolis.
Broadway Street was busy with traffic and pedestrian activity Tuesday.
Another first-day walk-in visitor was Karen Harris, a newcomer to Paducah.
“My friend, Norma Anselm, who owns Sisters and Friends shop in La Center, Kentucky, had stopped downtown to see me, and as I walked her back to her car, we went to put our noses up to the glass, to see how the creamery was coming along,” she told The Sun.
Harris is getting ready to open her store, With Love, From Kentucky. It is a gift shop a few units down from the Creamery.
She said Susan and Makenzie have been very supportive during her opening process.
“Since I’m new to Paducah, I’m seeing that they really embody what is great about Paducah — that people take the time to care about one another — it’s not always like that in other places.”
The Creamery is located at 116 Broadway Street. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12-8 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Easter Sunday.
