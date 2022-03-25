Creative thinkers and entrepreneurs assembled Tuesday to converse and share insight into the workings of a tech startup.
Monica Bilak, Sprocket founder, hosted Codefi’s 1ST50K winners as part of Sprocket’s Entrepreneur Roundtable with 1ST50K Winners event. Sprocket and Codefi, from Cape Cirardeau, Missouri, teamed up to launch the 1ST50K pitch competition designed to bring software-based businesses to Paducah.
Rakesh Ramachandran, Dr. Bernard Miller and Susan Spencer were the featured 1ST50K entrepreneurs Tuesday. They won the competition last year and relocated to Paducah in October 2021.
Sprocket is a space to co-work, and functions as an “innovation lab that empowers community education and growth for the digital economy.” It is a nonprofit 501c3 organization.
“It’s definitely tapped into a need,” Bilak said. “We find the coolest companies here.”
Sprocket opened its new coworking space in late 2021.
“Great entrepreneurs just show up and get together,” Bilak said. “So this is now becoming a beacon. People are coming together.”
It is also the home of the 1ST50K winners. Ramachandran, Miller and Spencer each have office space there.
During the event Tuesday, Sprocket board members, staff, Codefi personnel, and community leaders came together for the 1ST50K roundtable, aiming to learn and invest.
Ramachandran is from Kerala, India. He is new to Paducah, but not the United States. In India, Dell was one of the companies Ramachandran worked for. More than a decade later, he launched Qbrics, “a unified blockchain platform to create business process workflows and tokenization of assets using blockchain.”
From India, Ramachandran launched Qbrics in Delaware. The company operates in multiple states and retains global clients.
“You have to think differently to create a new solution, product or service,” he said. “If you are thinking like everybody else, you would not be unique.”
Melanie Reason is the city of Paducah’s business development specialist. During Ramachandran’s roundtable, she said blockchain technology is fascinating.
“I can see this applying really well in public health,” she said.
She added the organization and preservation of public health records using blockchain technology is efficient and can be groundbreaking.
During Miller’s roundtable discussion, Reason identified a need in rural health care.
“People in rural communities lack health education and follow-up care,” she said.
Miller’s medical doctor expertise steered the conversation surrounding rural health care; he previously practiced medicine in Maryland at the National Institutes of Health.
“Part of the appeal of Paducah, and why I want to be in Paducah, is because we feel like we can help people in the Paducah community,” Miller said.
In navigating the research and development stage, Miller has discovered remote medicine may provide rural health care solutions.
His Noninvasive Diagnostics Instruments “is developing a point-of-care lipid test that does not require a body fluid or tissue sample.”
Miller said his noninvasive instrument has the potential to be wearable, used in the home or by medical professionals — increasing accessibility.
The current iteration of his prototype uses photoplethysmography.
Spencer founded Seamly Systems, a software system that equips fashion designers with the digital design tools. She relocated to Paducah from Alabama after winning 1ST50K.
“This is my contribution to the world,” Spencer said. “This has been my full-time job for 10 years. I feel like I’ve made a difference for a lot of people on the planet.”
An emerging market Spencer is focused on is digital fashion. She told The Sun that she now has her first paying customer, a shoe company based in Alabama.
Even though Spencer was not acquainted with many of the attendees Tuesday, she said it went well.
“Most of them were familiar with the amount of money the textile industry brings into Paducah,” she said. “They had a unique perspective to begin with, they had some understanding of what could happen in that space.”
Spencer wrote the prototype for Seamly Systems software using Python code. She transitioned to the C++ programming language. Her goal is to have her system “flutter in the cloud.”
Eligibility for 1ST50K in Kentucky hinges on relocating to Paducah. The deadline for the current competition cycle ends May 8.
