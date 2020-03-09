Girl Scouts’ sale of 4 Illinois camps prompts complaints
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are selling four camps for $3.4 million and closing them by the end of the year, a move that’s prompted complaints and concerns.
Organization officials said the sale, first announced last month, is due to financial concerns. Chief Financial Officer Kelley Young said reserves have been used to cover years of deficit spending, according to The Belleville News-Democrat. Also, camp usage has declined.
But Girls Scouts and leaders said the camps are ideal places to try canoeing, fishing and archery, activities which are hard to do elsewhere. One facility, Camp Butterfly, is near Farmington, Missouri. The others are in Illinois: Camp Wassatoga near Effingham, Camp Chan Ya Ta near Worden and Camp Torqua near Edwardsville.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves more than 9,000 girls in dozens of counties.
Bill would lift yoga ban in schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers might lift a decades-old ban on yoga in public schools, but the bill would keep the greeting “namaste” on the forbidden list.
The bill by Rep. Jeremy Gray, a Democratic legislator from Opelika, is on the proposed debate agenda Tuesday in the Alabama House of Representatives.
The bill says that local school systems can decide if they want to teach yoga, poses and stretches. However, the moves and exercises taught to students must have exclusively English names, according to the legislation. It would also prohibit the use of chanting, mantras and teaching the greeting “namaste.”
The Alabama Board of Education in 1993 voted to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms. The ban was pushed by conservative groups.
The 1993 Alabama yoga ban got new attention in 2018 when an old document circulated listing yoga — along with games like tag — among inappropriate activities in gym class.
Gun found in bathroom of private Chicago elementary school
CHICAGO — A gun belonging to an off-duty Chicago police officer working as a security guard at private elementary school was found by students in the women’s bathroom, officials said.
The gun was found Friday afternoon in the bathroom of Catherine Cook Elementary School on Chicago’s North Side. The school filed a police report.
Chicago police opened an internal investigation, according to police spokesman Anthony Spicuzza.
Security staff at school secured the gun, which did not discharge.
“There will be some type of discipline,” Spicuzza said. “Obviously, it could have been way worse.”
