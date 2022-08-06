Brian Ellenberger, 59, of Mayfield, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and a retired employee of Inland Marine.
He is survived by his wife, Rudell Ellenberger; two stepsons, Jason Robert Wilson of Hickory and William Justin Wilson of Eugene, Oregon; two daughters, Jessica Adair Ellenberger of Granby, Colorado, and Randi Elayne Ellenberger of Mayfield; one stepdaughter, Carley Michelle Edwards of Mayfield; two brothers, Gary Ellenberger and Mike Ellenberger both of Benton; and nine grandchildren.
His parents were Mike and Charlotte Hogalman Ellenberger.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
