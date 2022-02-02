The curse of the opening round strikes Lyon County varsity boys basketball once again.
Since the All A Classic began, Lyon County has made appearances in 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2021, before advancing this season after a 74-63 win over Caldwell County in the 2nd Region Championship.
Last year, the weather didn’t allow for travel and the tournament was canceled. In the three other appearances, the Lyons never made it past the opening round. The Lyons were hoping for its first ever ALL A state title after the tournament was canceled last year. Even after leading by as much as 12 in the fourth quarter, the Lyons eventually fell 62-60 to Breathitt County in the final seconds of the game.
Breathitt went on to play Pikeville in the championship, but lost 53-44.
Breathitt led 7-2 after just two minutes of play. Brady Shoulders used a 3-pointer to cut the lead 9-6 with 5:06 on the clock. Breathitt County’s Luke Bellamy made it 14-8 with the Bobcats’ second 3-pointer of the game just four minutes in. The Lyons chipped away at the lead until Travis Perry’s tip-in on an offensive rebound gave the Lyons the 17-16 lead at the buzzer.
The teams were within two or three points of each other for much of the second quarter. Perry’s jumper from the lane gave the Lyons the 25-20 lead midway through. Breathitt County’s Austin Sperry dropped a 3-pointer, followed by a layup, to tie the game 25-25 with just 18 seconds until the break. Perry gave the Lyons back the lead 28-25 with a shot from downtown at the halftime buzzer.
The Lyons maintained a nine point lead throughout the third quarter. Breathitt County used a putback from Christian Collins to cut that to a seven point lead 49-42 at the buzzer.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jack Reddick and Brady Shoulders gave the Lyons room to breathe, 44-55.
Nick Whalin’s fouled attempt from the block was converted into one of two free throws to give the Lyons its biggest lead of the night, 56-44, with 4:20 left in the contest. Breathitt went on to score 12 straight and tie things up 56-56 with 1:43 on the clock.
Later, the Lyons were down one in the final 15 seconds at 61-60. The Bobcats’ Andrew Combs made one of two free throws, making it 62-60.
Lyon County pushed the ball up court looking for a chance to win or tie.
Bingham missed a three from the left wing that would have put the Lyons in the lead. Jackson Shoulders grabbed the rebound and missed a shot. Shoulders would get a tip chance just ahead of the horn, but it would not fall either.
