Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture and the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce will partner to host this year’s Breakfast on the Farm on Sept. 14 at Murray State’s Arboretum.
According to a Murray State news release, guests will enjoy a breakfast featuring locally grown, locally sourced and Kentucky Proud foods beginning at 7:15 a.m. followed by a program including the presentation of Calloway County’s annual agricultural awards.
The news release said this event was made possible with the support of premier sponsor Hutson Inc., presenting sponsor Murray State University Town & Gown and support sponsor HUB | Peel and Holland.
This year’s breakfast also marks the 10th anniversary of the official grand opening of the Arboretum, which took place Sept. 5, 2013. Throughout these past 10 years, thousands of visitors have walked the sidewalks, played in the children’s nature-themed play areas, explored the gardens and attended numerous outdoor events and celebrations.
In addition to celebrating and enjoying a fall morning at the Arboretum, Breakfast on the Farm also serves as an occasion to recognize and honor Calloway County’s outstanding agriculture community and the noteworthy people involved in this area. The news release said guests will have a chance to congratulate winners in the categories of Syngenta Digital Farmer of the Year; Hutson School of Agriculture Agribusiness of the Year; Hutson, Inc. Friend of Agriculture; McKeel Equipment Coleman McKeel Legacy Award; Furches Farms Mabel Pullen Woman in Agriculture Award; Calloway County Farm Bureau Future Farmers of America Stars; and the Friends of the Arboretum Arboretum Hall of Fame.
Paul Radke, former director of development for the Hutson School of Agriculture, will be the keynote speaker.
“The Breakfast on the Farm is a special event where the agriculture and business communities come together on one of our university farms,” Abby Hensley, director of development for the Hutson School of Agriculture said in the news release. “It’s a morning to celebrate our agriculture community and recognize those who have gone above and beyond.”
Tickets cost $40 per person, or $500 to sponsor a table of eight, according to the news release. For more information, contact Abby Hensley at ahensley2@murraystate.edu or 270-809-3131.
