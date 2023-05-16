Bonnie Rickard Teague, 74, of Princeton, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center.
Bonnie was born on Sept. 10, 1948, in Caldwell County to the late Orvil and Wanda Fralick Rickard. Bonnie enjoyed flower gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Princeton.
Bonnie is survived by her husband 43 years, Jimmy Teague; one daughter, Melissa (Corey) Wigginton, of Caldwell County; two sons, Bobby Davis Jr., of Caldwell County and Buddy Davis, of Princeton; one sister, Virginia (Doug) Green, of Princeton; two brothers, Dennis (Lisa) Rickard and Ralph (Kelly) Rickard, both of Princeton; five grandchildren, Amber Hardrick, Autumn Hardrick, Kaitlyn Davis, Brittany Pugh and Isaac Escobar; two great-grandchildren, Liam Oliver and Deacon Pugh; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Choate; and two brothers James and Ernie Rickard.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Morgan’s Funeral Home. Mark Faughn officiated. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children: P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.
Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
