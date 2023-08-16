The struggle to fill a roster for a small 1A school like Ballard Memorial will always be a struggle, and having to replace five seniors from last season’s roster is something the Bombers are looking to bounce back from.
Ballard went from being a small school at the 2A level, to reclassifying this year into the 1A level.
“Our numbers are low this year,” Ballard Memorial head coach Letoun Bledsoe said. “We had 27 guys last year and we are down to 22 but numbers are a little low all across our school, not just on the football field.”
Despite the low numbers, the new 1A classification puts the Bombers up against opponents on the similar level as they are. Add the fact that Ballard Memorial is the most western school in the state, and finding schools at their size level means they turn to surrounding state for Friday night games.
“Once we reclassified, I told the kids that we would be doing a lot more traveling this year to find teams we can compete against,” Coach Bledsoe said. “We are surrounded by schools 2A or bigger here in Kentucky so we will be playing several Tennessee teams and Massac County as well.”
The Bombers open up their season against three straight Tennessee teams, with South Fulton being their first game August 18 at home. From there they will host Jo Byrns out of Cedar Hill, TN and take a trip across the river to Massac County on September 1.
“I really believe that we can go .500 this year and win out those first three or four games,” Bledsoe said. “Our district play down the stretch will be tough for us because that’s when teams really get going and get better, but for now we will focus on those early games to get some wins.”
Getting those wins will be key for the Bombers as their last win dates back to October 22, 2021 when they beat Fort Campbell 8-6. Bledsoe believes that the work his team has put in on the field and in the weight room this off season will be the ticket to getting those wins.
“We have focused a lot on conditioning, making sure our guys are in shape and ready to play all 10 games, many of them on both sides of the ball,” he said.
Leading the way towards getting those wins will be a plethora of veteran players who dominate on all sides of the ball.
Quarterback Hunner Bealmear heads into just his junior year after controlling the majority of the snaps last season for the Bombers. He threw for 748 yards and ran for another 45.
Senior Keaton Overstreet will be a key component from all angles. The offensive and defensive lineman made his presence known on the line, while also tallying 217 rushing yards last season and 197 receiving yards to go along with two touchdowns. Overstreet also plays an important role on special teams as he made both PAT attempts last season.
Fellow senior Daniel Meinchein tallied 76 rushing yards and 90 receiving and brought down 31 tackles on defense. He looks to make his impact even bigger this season in his last year of eligibility.
“All-in-all, we have been working really hard this year and we believe we have the fundamentals down and hope fans will keep an eye on us this year,” Bledsoe said. “Because, I really do think we can get a few wins this year.”
