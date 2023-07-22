HARDIN COUNTY — Headliners among the 16 acts signed to perform at the 24th annual Vine Grove Bluegrass Music Festival in September offer the full scope of the music genre.
Country music hitmaker Ricky Skaggs, who began his career picking alongside Bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe, is making a return appearance on the final night of the four-day event. On stage Friday night at Optimist Park will be Cole Chaney, a 21-year-old rising talent who breaks with the all-acoustic tradition by using amplified instruments.
While continuing to appeal to its faithful bluegrass fan base, organizers also want to adapt with the times and embrace younger audiences, said Jason Basham who is president of the festival committee and has been booking talent for the event for 12 years.
He said the Ewart Amphitheater stage will offer a blend of the past with some related musical flavors.
“We’re kind of making a shift to accommodate the younger crowd that’s coming in,” Basham said. “There will be some electric instruments and drums this year that haven’t been there in years past. There will be two or three bands set up that way.”
For the fifth year, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys will act as host band and perform throughout the four-day festival, Sept. 20-23.
Scheduled each year on the third weekend in September, the festival begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, with a free evening focused on sacred songs. The opening night of gospel music, introduced two years ago in response to audience requests, has no admission charge. In addition to the host band and a band scramble, the Wednesday lineup features the group Blue Again.
On Thursday night, the band Flashback will perform. Formed as a reunion of entertainers featured with J.D Crowe and The Newsouth, it features Don Rigsby, Richard Bennett and Curt Chapman, plus Stuart Wyrick.
The schedule expands Friday with eight hours of entertainment before Chaney is scheduled to take the stage at 9:30 p.m. The lead-in acts, which each will play two sets Sept. 22, are Custom Made Bluegrass, Wyatt Ellis, Backline and Full Cord.
Music beings at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and includes sets by Blue Steel, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, plus more from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.
The Saturday lineup also features Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, which has one of the largest followings in traditional bluegrass circles. They are scheduled to go on at 1:30 p.m. and return after supper to begin the evening parade of headliners at 7 p.m.
They are followed by singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale, who has written hits for Mark Chestnutt, Blake Shelton and George Strait. Often classified as playing Americana music, his own 31 studio albums include songs such as “Stay Out of My Arms,” “I Met Jesus in a Bar” and the Grammy-nominated “I Feel Like Singing Today.”
With Lauderdale going on at 8 p.m. Saturday followed by Skaggs and his Kentucky Thunder band at 9:15 p.m., Basham said the festival has dual headliners to cap the weekend.
The national inflationary cycle has hit in entertainment, as well with booking costs increasing 20% or more, Basham said. The festival organizers are absorbing some of those costs, he said, but guests will see a bump in ticket prices.
The three-day tickets are priced at $90, but early-bird purchases are available for $75 each through Aug. 1.
“We’ve tried very hard to keep it under $100,” Basham said. “It’s hard when you’re trying to put 16 bands together and try to bring in quality and not just filling slots. We try real hard to bring in national touring bands.”
Individual, one-day tickets are priced at $15 for the Thursday show, $30 for Friday and $60 for Saturday. Tickets are available at vinegrovebluegrass.com or from the Vine Grove branch of The Cecilian Bank.
The festival is operated by a nonprofit entity directed by eight volunteers. Basham emphasized that no festival director draws wages or is reimbursed for expenses. The goal each year, he said, is to keep the operational balance steady.
One of the few community festivals staged in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Basham said the event has been battling back financially the past two years after the impact of reduced ticket sales and increased expenses related to health and safety necessities.
He expressed appreciation for The Cecilian Bank, a driving force behind the festival since day one, and the Radcliff-Fort Knox Tourism Commission, which has come alongside as a title sponsor to help underwrite expenses.
“We try to break even so we can do it again,” he said. “It’s a 100% nonprofit and a labor of love for the committee and the city of Vine Grove.”
