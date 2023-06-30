METROPOLIS, Ill. — Beverly Shaw was one of those kids who brought home animals that needed help.
One of the first was when she was 5.
It was a baby bat, much to her mother’s chagrin.
“I still remember my mother’s response to that,” she said with a grin.
Decades later, those injured animals are being brought to her, and for 25-plus years, she’s using those animals to educate future generations.
Shaw and her husband Jim are the owners of Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation, which is located in Carterville, Ill. Around 70 people of all ages were at Fort Massac State Park on Saturday, June 24, to see and learn from their “birds of prey” program.
Shaw explained scientists are trying to move away from that term when describing these birds.
“Birds of prey just means they eat other animals, which would include worms or fish or even other birds,” she said. “So, they’re using the word ‘raptor,’ which means ‘to grasp.’ These guys don’t just use their claws to sit up in a tree, but to hunt with. The claws, with the really long, sharp toenails called talons, are their first line of defense. The beak is designed for tearing.”
The Shaws shared five birds of prey — two diurnal, or daytime, hunters and three nocturnal, or nighttime, hunters — that cannot go back into the wild for one reason or another. She noted all of the birds can probably be found in urban areas if you know what to listen for.
“If we did not have predators that eat rats and mice, the farmers wouldn’t be able to raise enough grain to feed us. The rats and mice would take over. We need raptors,” Shaw emphasized. “Those raptors are working hard for us.”
The common red-tail hawk and the kestrel are diurnal raptors. The red-tail hawk is the biggest hawk in this area and common around the United States. Its red tail comes in around two years old. The Shaws have been working with the hawk they brought for over 14 years. The kestrel is the smallest of the falcon family. Shaw noted kestrels are often knocked out of their nests when they’re babies, and it’s OK to place them back as “mom and dad will still take care of them.” Along with small rodents, kestrels will eat grasshoppers and crickets in the summer.
The eastern screech owl, barred owl and barn owl are nocturnal raptors. For many owls, once the owlets “have enough feathers so they can thermoregulate, those parents are not in that nest at all, but they haven’t abandoned those babies. They’re out hunting somewhere,” Shaw said.
In the owl family, the screech is commonly the smallest found in southern Illinois. Shaw noted screech owls are either red or gray — but reds are almost always in Illinois, while grays are in the East. Its name comes from the noise it makes when it’s angry. Unlike other owls, screeches lay their eggs about every two days, covering each up before incubating, meaning that despite the lay time, all the owlets will hatch at the same time. Other owls are more of a stairstep sequence, hatching in the order they were laid and incubated.
And once those owlets hatch, those parental screech owls are “known to dive bomb people if they’re in your back yard,” Shaw said. “It’ll last for about two weeks as those babies are learning to fly. Once those babies can fly, mom and dad can take a deep breath and relax.”
The barred owl has become the most common owl in southern Illinois following the decline of the great horned owl due to the West Nile virus. Barreds differ from other owls in southern Illinois with their dark eyes and yellow beaks. While barreds are now being found almost everywhere, they primarily like swampy areas, so one of their favorite diets is crawdads. “They’re very curious birds,” she noted. “Once the great horns weren’t there to harass them, they moved out into other places.”
The number of barn owls has also increased in southern Illinois following the great horned’s decline. Shaw said barn owls are found all over the world and are “grassland birds that don’t like a heavy forest, but if there’s enough farm fields, open meadows, they’ll hunt.”
As the living areas of animals and humans continue to creep together, “we’ve got to learn to live with wildlife,” Shaw said.
A prime example is fawns. She stressed that fawns that seem to be left behind should be left alone. She explained fawns will spend their first three weeks hiding under cover as they become strong enough to forage with the doe. On her Facebook page Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation, Shaw has a list of circumstances to be aware of for when it’s OK to seek help for a fawn.
“If we are responsible adults, we’ll make sure there’s places for these animals to live and give them a little room in our lives,” Shaw said. “We’re the ones encroaching, and we should give a little slack when we can to let these animals have a place to live.”
Shaw “was an outdoorsy girl” who grew up on a small farm so “when there was a baby pig not thriving, it came in the house. It was a different mindset,” she said.
That love for animals drew her into a career as a vet tech, and from there, Free Again began.
“People would just come in and leave things. The vets were busy taking care of the paying customers, so I started dragging them home to take care of them,” she said.
It started with a couple of animals a year. Then, she got an owl and contacted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, “and after a conversation. They showed up a week later with a permit applicant. That was in 1987. After that, the first year we had one hawk; second year, we had three; the third, we had a litter of 12 opossums; and it exploded from there. By year five, we were up to 100 animals, which doesn’t sound like much now, but at the time, I wasn’t set up for caging (them).”
Now, Free Again takes in 800 animals — ranging from various birds to deer to opossums to rabbits to turtles to more — a year, a small portion of which rarely make it to the second day because of their injuries. Of the survivors, Free Again releases 300 a year. She noted it’s already taken in four eagles this year.
“Wildlife rehab is described as having special permits from the state and federal government to take in orphaned or injured wildlife to take care of them until they can be released back into the wild,” Shaw explained.
For those that can’t return, “we then get special permits to train them for use in educational programs. These animals know they are wild,” she said.
At the center, the raptors are kept in cages that “are the size of a small bedroom with branches positioned at differing heights so they can glide around,” Shaw said, noting the ones that can fly are given larger rooms.
Free Again is the only raptor rehabilitation facility in southern Illinois south of I-64.
“We go all the way from Chester to Harrisburg and Metropolis to Mt. Vernon. A few others are permitted for animals, including Karly Parker at Project Hope in Metropolis.”
The Shaws have been using their raptors to educate children and adults for almost 25 years.
“I thought in the beginning I could educate myself out of work. What we’ve found is quite the opposite — the more technology and the more screens, the less kids are getting outside and learning what’s around them,” she said. “Our programs are such a short time span to teach them, but if you can get them to see how beautiful these birds are and that they are in their own back yard, maybe they’ll take some time and learn about them. These animals are just so phenomenal, and they’re in our own back yards, and people don’t even know it.”
And that’s one reason Shaw continues with her work.
“It’s in my blood now, I don’t know what else I’d do,” she said. “I want to make what little difference I can until I can’t anymore ... Nature is constantly changing. And that alone is a lesson I want them to learn.”
Fort Massac will host another program at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Shawn Boslin will lead a nature hike. All ages are welcome.
