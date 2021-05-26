Billy J. Norsworthy, 88, died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home in Louisville. Billy was born near Wichita Falls, Texas, on August 3, 1932.
His parents moved the family to Mayfield, in Graves County, in 1939 to escape the infamous Dust Bowl of the 1930s. Billy entered Sedalia Elementary School in Graves County and graduated from high school there in 1950. He met Margaret Dobson in school and they became friends, dated, and married. They were married sixty-plus years.
Out of high school, Billy was employed by F.H. McGraw and Company, a construction company, and worked there until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in June 1953. He received basic training at Fort Knox and was immediately assigned to a unit in South Korea. It was during that time that his only child, Joe Ben was born in Murray.
After his honorable discharge from military service, Billy entered Murray State University and earned a BA degree. He was subsequently employed by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Company where he had a long and successful career. After retirement, Billy worked as a volunteer at Baptist Hospital East for several years.
Billy is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Joe Ben; grandchildren, Kerri and Marcie. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard, Don, Linda, and Lisa.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph F. Norsworthy and Inez Clynch Norsworthy; brother, Jimmy R. Norsworthy; and grandsons, Travis D. Norsworthy, and Joshua D. Norsworthy; daughter-in-law, Karen L. Norsworthy.
Memorial graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, May 29, 2019, at Highland Park Cemetery. Rev. Phillip Reed will officiate. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 26. There will be no visitation. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the service time.
Memorial gifts may be sent to the Louisville Library Foundation.
