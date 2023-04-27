Betty Willoughby Clark, 93 of Calvert City, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Born Sunday, Sept. 1, 1929, in Buchanan, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William Pinkley Willoughby and the late Cluster (Paschal) Willoughby.
Betty was the owner of The Side Door Gift shop for many years and also worked with the Miss Kentucky Pageant. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an excellent seamstress, loved to read, cook, and kept a beautiful home. She especially loved children, and they gravitated to her! She was of the Church of Christ faith and taught Sunday school for most of her adult life.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam Clark Gillihan husband Kerry of Franklin, Tennessee, Connie Clark Harrison of Tennessee; grandchildren, Christian Cole Harrison, Jenny Beth Gillihan Kroplin, Brittany Nicole Conway, Samuel Clark Harrison, Benjamin Paschal Clark; great grandchildren, Mara, Sydney, Abby, Austin, Ethan, Grant, Woods, Becket; and great-great granddaughter, Natalie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Billy Gene “Pete” Clark; son, Billy Clark; brothers, Ellison Willoughby, Robert Willoughby; sister, Glenda Clevenger; and grandchild, Brandi Howard.
A graveside service was held Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Memorial Cemetery in Paris, Tennessee, with John Dale officiating.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be handling all arrangements.
