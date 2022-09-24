Betty Lewis, 93, of Mayfield, died at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home.
She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield.
She is survived by her son, Tim Lewis of Indiana; daughter, Cindy Odom of Mayfield; son, Steve Lewis of Mayfield; daughter, Fay Strauch of Arizona; sister, Mary Ellen Knight of Louisiana; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Lewis; and a sister. Her parents were Charles S. and Willie Mae Ellzey.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
