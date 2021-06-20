Betty J. Morgan, 88 of Hardin, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home.
Born Monday, May 15, 1933, in Calloway County, she was the daughter of the late Roy Tucker and the late Essie Lee (Gordon) Tucker Phillips. She was a homemaker and was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Charles L. Morgan of Hardin; son, Michael Morgan, wife Debbie of Benton; daughter, Charissa Cates, husband Greg of Paducah; sister, Melissa Cole of Orange, Texas; grandchildren, Sarah Winsett of Benton, Benjamin (Taleia) Morgan of Indianapolis, Indiana, Nathan (Pamela) Morgan of Bay City, Texas, Chris (Joi Williams) Cates of Benton, Jessica (Matthew) Fletcher of Reidland, Heath (Leslie) Cates of Benton; great-grandchildren, Skyler Winsett, Colton Morgan, Aubrey Morgan, Silas Morgan, Jonathon Fletcher, Ethan Fletcher, Abigail Fletcher, Jayden Cates, Kylie Cates, Rosemary Cates, and Malia Cates.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bobby Tucker.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 21, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, KY, with Rev. Jack Kee conducting the service.
Interment followed the service in the Union Ridge Cemetery, Benton.
The family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to the Union Ridge Baptist Church, 1014 Union Ridge Road, Benton, KY 42025; or to the Union Ridge Cemetery Fund c/o Gerald S. Jones, 10428 US. Hwy 68 E. Benton, KY 42025.
