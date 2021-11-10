Betty J. Durako, nee Stewart, 91, of Belleville, born July 25, 1930, in Springfield, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Highland, Highland.
Betty’s full-time job was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, for almost 60 years and a member of the Perpetual Help Sodality at the church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, singing, bowling, fishing, and traveling. Her passion for her family and the ability to make anyone smile will be among the most treasured memories of Betty.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John G. Durako, whom she married on Feb. 18, 1950, and who died on June 15, 2005; her parents, William D. and Anna Mae, nee Ford, Stewart; an infant daughter, Julie Durako; her beloved sister and brother, Peggy Buecker and William L. Stewart; and a son-in-law, John Wheat.
Surviving are her sons, John (Denise) Durako, Jim (Chery) Durako, Joe (Tina) Durako; her daughters, Janet Hale, Joyce (Jeff) Wilson, and Jill Wheat; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson; a special friend, Diane Krydynski; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Southern Illinois and Cedarhurst of Highland for the care given to Betty.
Memorials may be made to the Ministry to Sick and Aged. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and social distancing, will be observed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, with Jim Thomas. Masks are required.
Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.
Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home of Belleville.
