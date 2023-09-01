Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited Paducah Thursday, opening a field office on Broadway Street as he continues his re-election campaign.
He spoke to a crowded room, lamenting the hardships that have stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, flooding, and the Dec. 10 tornado in western Kentucky, but said he was optimistic about Kentucky’s economic trajectory.
Beshear expressed excitement about new jobs, promising “You are going to see hundreds of new jobs in Paducah and in McCracken County Kentucky.”
He also touted Kentucky’s energy economy, saying it was the electric-vehicle capital of the United States, and Kentucky’s major infrastructure projects — like the I-69 corridor construction.
Public Policy Polling, a Beshear-sponsored poll, shows the incumbent with an 8-point lead over Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Public Opinion Strategies, a Republican-leaning poll, shows him with a 4-point lead. Republican-leaning poll Cygnal had the two even in late May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.