MURRAY — On Friday, at Murray State University, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $1.5 million in funding to support tourism, local nonprofits, a community art center, law enforcement and water and sewer infrastructure in Calloway and Trigg counties.
“Today, we get to help create the first-ever visitor’s guide for Cadiz and Trigg County, and support infrastructure that will help the school system grow in this community,” Beshear said in a news release from the governor’s office.
“We’re also supporting local nonprofits, a community art center and law enforcement. This is what we can do when we come together to build that better Kentucky we all want for our kids and grandkids.”
“Today, we celebrated funding for our county that will benefit us for years to come,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes. “The new Murray Art Guild building will be state-of-the-art and will support our growing arts scene. On top of that, we’re supporting some amazing nonprofits that do incredible work.”
“Investing in infrastructure, law enforcement, tourism and nonprofits are investments in a brighter future for Trigg County,” said Trigg County Judge-Executive Stan Humphries. “At the local level, we work very hard to improve the lives of our people. When the state helps out like this, it relieves a financial burden from the county and moves all of us in the right direction.”
• Cleaner Water Program
According to the news release, Beshear announced the commitment of $427,066 from the Cleaner Water Program to the City of Cadiz to replace approximately 2,600 linear feet of sewer line from Line Street to Lincoln Street along a walking trail. This project will benefit students and families, helping the city meet increased demands on its sewer infrastructure after the local school system added a new building.
Beshear also announced the commitment of $427,065 in Cleaner Water Program funds to the Barkley Lake Water District to construct a new sludge storage lagoon at its water treatment plant.
• Law Enforcement Protection Program
Beshear presented $18,189.22 to Murray State from the Law Enforcement Protection Program, according to the news release.
• Murray Art Guild Community Art Center
The news release said Beshear also announced $750,000 will go to Calloway County to help demolish the current Murray Art Guild building at 500 N. Fourth St. in Murray. The old building will be replaced with a new state-of-the-art facility, complete with community studios, artist spaces, a new retail space and a gallery for exhibitions. The facility will provide artists with space for them to work and showcase their art.
• Nonprofit Assistance Fund
Beshear awarded $565,686.46 to 11 local nonprofits in Calloway and Trigg counties, according to the news release.
The awards come from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which is helping organizations across Kentucky recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and Beshear supported the allocation of funds by the 2022 General Assembly. This funding will provide one-time, direct relief payments to support the mission and long-term sustainability of each eligible nonprofit.
• Tourism Marketing Funding
Beshear awarded $63,500 to the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist and Convention Commission to support travel marketing and promotion. The award is part of the $75 million in ARPA funding announced by the governor to boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic, according to the news release.
“I am excited to be given the opportunity to utilize this funding to showcase Cadiz and Trigg County in markets we were just unable to reach. Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Beshear and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, even small communities like us can share our story with potential visitors,” said Bill Stevens, executive director of the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist and Convention Commission.
“Tourism is a vital industry for us with Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Kentucky Lakes/Prizer Point KOA and Land Between the Lakes right here in our county. We will be able to market and promote Cadiz and Trigg County through television, radio and digital media and print our first real visitor’s guide. We are thrilled.”
The funds are distributed by the Kentucky Department of Tourism to eligible tourism organizations throughout the commonwealth, according to the news release.
