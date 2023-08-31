Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, Aug. 31, in observance of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky.
According to a release from Beshear’s office, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated color to show support for overdose awareness.
Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held each year on Aug. 31 year to raise awareness of drug overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose, the release explains.
Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.