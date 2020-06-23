KEVIL — Bertha Roberta “Fluffy” Apperson, 75, died at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her brother’s home.
She had been employed at La Oasis, Carl’s Market and was a cook and a guard at Ballard County Jail for seven years.
She is survived by a brother, George Lawrence of Kevil.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Apperson. Her parents were Thurman and Dorothy Lawrence.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Bethel Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Carroll officiating. Interment will follow at the cemetery.
Morrow Funeral Chapel of La Center is in charge of arrangements.
