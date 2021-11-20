The Benton Partnership has announced the plans for its annual Christmas parade and Dickens Christmas.
The lighted parade will be on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Holiday Heroes.
The grand marshals will be the employees of the Marshall County Health Department.
Applications for floats are still being accepted. Forms can be found on The Benton Partnership’s Facebook page.
The Christmas festivities begin at 3 p.m. Christmas characters will be on hand for photo opportunities with children. Visiting the Dickens Christmas this year will be Anna, Elsa, Olaf, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, and of course, Santa Claus. Santa will be located inside Puckett’s Jewelry.
The city of Benton will have a Little Dickens craft and ‘Christmas Cheer’ self station for children at the Marshall County Resiliency Center. Mailboxes Plus will be taking letters to be mailed to Santa.
New this year will be a Christmas Market on 11th Street between Benton City Hall and the courthouse.
“We will be allowing for-profit vendors to set up and sell their goods and products so people can continue to shop local this year,” said Elena Blevins, chairwoman of The Benton Partnership.
Prior to the parade, Dickens Alley will open at 5 p.m. in the alley between Main and Olive streets.
Activities will also take place around the court square.
Local businesses, churches and organization will have limited free giveaways.
For more information call 270-527-3717 or 270-527-3128. The parade is sponsored by the city of Benton, The Benton Partnership, Filbeck & Can Funeral Home, Magic Valley Catering, US Bank, Peel and Holland and West Kentucky RECC.
