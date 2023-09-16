Parking for the 29th annual BBQ on the River festival, which runs from Sept. 21-23, is going to look different this year.
Nonprofit Beautiful Paducah, which organizes the event, is encouraging people to take advantage of their free trolley system, which will make a continuous loop around the public parking lots downtown.
Beautiful Paducah encourage attendees to make parking plans in advance and take advantage of the free service, especially during peak hours on Friday and Saturday evening.
Kacey Darling, the director of marketing for Beautiful Paducah, said the system will be helpful for disabled and pregnant guests, especially since handicapped parking spaced will be limited on Monroe Street and the trolley does not have wheelchair or mobility scooter transportation capabilities. The organization said on their blog they would release more details about transportation and parking for elderly and disabled guests soon.
This year, no main roads or highway will be shut down and Broadway will remain open during the event.
The trolley will run from 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.