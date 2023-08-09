Crosstown rivals Graves County and Mayfield High Schools faced off on the soccer field on Tuesday night with both boys and girls soccer teams competing in Battle of the Birds. The Lady Eagles shut out the Lady Cardinals in the first matchup by a score of 3-0 and the Cardinals got the best of the Eagles in the boys game, winning that matchup by a final score of 5-4.
Lady Eagles 3, Lady Cardinals 0
Morgan Alexander started off the scoring for Graves in the first game of the night, poking one in the net about 15 minutes into the game. RyanBeth Goodman got her first goal of the season and gave the Lady Eagles another goal before the half.
Coming out of the half with a 2-0 lead, Graves County continued to hold their ground on the defensive side of the ball, limiting scoring attempts for Mayfield.
Goodman added another goal midway through the second half, extending the lead to three.
Mayfield Goalie Emily Maldonado made multiple saves throughout the night, including a penalty kick attempt.
Defense prevailed the rest of the game for both sides, with the final score being 3-0 in favor of Graves County.
Cardinals 5, Eagles 4
The boys game that followed was a back-and-forth shootout affair. Luis Romero for Graves started things off with a free kick goal early in the game. Mayfield responded quickly with a goal from Lissandro Gamez, followed by another coming from Edvin Baten- Ajualip.
With the 2-1 lead in favor of Mayfield, Graves’ Eddie Romero tied the game up with a goal from nearly midfield with 15 minutes remaining in the half. He then scored again before the half’s end to give Graves the 3-2 lead with 40 minutes remaining.
Mayfield came out of the halftime break with lots of energy. They scored three goals in the half, two by Diego Fabian and Lincoln Suiter.
Luias Romero was able to add his second goal of the game in the second half, but that was ultimately not enough, as the Cardinals finished the game on top with a final score of 5-4.
Both Mayfield squads take on Marshall County on Thursday, while Graves splits up locations to take on Calloway on Thursday as well.
