Barry Glenn Whitaker, 65, of Gilbertsville, died on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Mr. Whitaker was a 1974 graduate of North Marshall High School. He attended Paducah Community College then went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Murray State University and a Doctorate of Medical Dentistry degree from the University of Kentucky.
Born Friday, Feb. 10, 1956, he was the son of the late Glindon Whitaker and the late Virginia (Borders) Whitaker.
Surviving are his wife, Mylinda (Mann) Whitaker of Gilbertsville; son, James Whitaker, wife Danielle of Murray; daughter, Christina Ortiz, husband Daniel of Murray; sister, Sonia Gail Seale, husband Tyler of Deer Park; grandchild, Alexander Whitaker of Murray, and 10 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Tammie Whitaker and Deborah Whitaker, and one nephew.
A Funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Collins and Rev. Charles LaChance officiating.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
