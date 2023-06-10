SAN ANTONIO — Barbara Jean Harper McBee, 90, of San Antonio, died on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Memory Care of Westover Hills, San Antonio.
She was a member of the Spring Creek Church of Christ, Dogwood, Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby E. McBee; and brother, Dr. Randall (Shirley) Harper, of San Antonio; nephews Dr. Scott (Stephanie) Harper of New York City and Dr. Glenn (Nicole) Harper of Georgetown, Texas.
She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were Erbice and Louise Feagain Harper.
A private graveside family service will be held at Spring Creek Church of Christ, Dogwood, Kentucky, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.
