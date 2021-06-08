Barbara Clark, 80 of Benton, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her residence.
Born Sunday, March 30, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Clyde B. Reed and the late Jessie (Filbeck) Reed.
She was a homemaker and a member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donnie Clark of Benton; son, Mitch Clark spouse Ron Fowler of Benton; daughter, Shelley Warncke husband David of Benton; brothers, Billy Reed of Hickory, Jimmy Reed of Hardin; grandchildren, Landon Evans wife Shelbie, Hayden Evans wife Chelsea; and great-grandchildren, Zoey Evans and Casen Evans.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Reed; and twin sister, Donnia Castleberry.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kenny Locke officiating.
Interment will be in Maple Springs Cemetery, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
