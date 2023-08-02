Baptist Health Paducah announced Tuesday that it’s celebrating World Breastfeeding Week the first week of August to promote breastfeeding and highlight its importance to the health of mothers and babies.
According to the news release, Baptist Health Paducah has resources for future and new moms interested in learning about breastfeeding. These resources include prenatal breastfeeding education appointments, group classes offered twice a month, a breastfeeding support group offered once a week and consultations as needed. After delivery, the lactation consultants visit with new moms daily while in the hospital and provide additional visits as needed.
“At Baptist, we strive to provide essential breastfeeding information to educate our moms about how important breastfeeding is to their infants’ growth and development,” International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, Kim Coram, said in the news release. “Breastfeeding is the one single act of motherhood that dramatically and positively affects bonding, health, intelligence and psychological outcomes for a newborn.”
This month’s classes include two Breastfeeding Matters breastfeeding classes at 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, as well as one Kangaroo Club Breastfeeding Support Group on Aug. 3. All classes are held at Baptist Health Paducah on the second floor of Medical Park 2 in the Zimmerman NICU Education Room.
Classes are free to attend, according to Baptist Health. To register online for a class, visit Baptist Health Paducah Events & Classes. For more information about lactation services, call 270-575-8336.
