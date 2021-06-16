A memorial service is being held at Asher Cemetery on Saturday, June 26, with a business meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a speaker.
A potluck meal is being held following the speaker. The service and meal are open to anyone interested in the cemetery.
The board of trustees said donations received last year to help with the upkeep of the cemetery were appreciated. However, more donations are needed for this year’s upkeep.
Anyone wishing to donate may send to Asher Cemetery, c/o Sharon Rowland, 360 Flynn’s Ferry Rd., Fredonia, KY 42411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.