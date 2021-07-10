Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.