With Love, From Kentucky, is a new business downtown preparing to open. Karen Harris, owner, and members of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a ribbon-cutting event at the store located at 106 Broadway Street Thursday at 11 a.m.
Harris said in a news release she had been living in Paducah for less than a month when she took advantage of the opportunity to occupy the space.
During her travels last year, she discovered that Paducah is undergoing a surge in commerce and development.
“We stayed downtown, and we were amazed by the vibrant shops and the energy of people flowing into the downtown,” Harris said.
Adding to downtown commerce, Harris kept in mind the local economy and tourism. In developing her inventory, she wanted to meet as many needs as possible. The Kentucky-themed shop carries everything from specialty foods, kitchen wares, art, and sundries.
A VIP opening evening reception Friday provides additional shopping opportunities, door prizes and other activities.
During that event, visitors will have a chance to meet author Bruce Leonard and get copies of his new book, Quilt City Murders, signed, Harris said. A local artist’s mural is being unveiled as well.
“There seems to be a rising level of awareness that Paducah is hugely awesome,” Harris said.
Regular store hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some extended hours on specific days.
For more event information or updated hours, visit the With Love, From Kentucky Facebook page.
