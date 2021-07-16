Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.